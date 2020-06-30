Box Elder man gets 24 years in prison, lifetime supervision for sexting Rapid City girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Box Elder man convicted of previous sex offenses was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for sending explicit messages and photos to an 11-year-old Rapid City girl over a social media app.

John Carl Sanders, 46, was sentenced last week at the federal court in Rapid City to 24.4 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a registered sex offender who enticed a minor on the internet.

Prosecutors dropped a second identical charge as part of the plea deal.

Sanders, a registered sex offender for crimes committed in Missouri in 2001 and 2013, will spend the rest of his life on supervised release after completing his prison sentence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.

It's unclear when and why Sanders moved to Box Elder but the South Dakota Department of Corrections agreed to supervise him while he finished a Missouri parole sentence, according to court records.