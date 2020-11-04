Box Elder officer uses Naloxone to save man's life

A Box Elder police officer used the "life-saving" Naloxone medicine to save a man who overdosed on opiates, according to a news release from the department.

A woman called 911 around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to report that her ex-boyfriend overdosed inside the sleeper compartment of his semi parked at the Flying J Truck Stop. Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old Rapid City man unconscious and "completely unresponsive." His skin was blue and he was gasping for air.

Officer Ricardo Olandez realized the man had signs of an opiate overdose so he gave him a dose of Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opiate overdose. Olandez pulled the man out of the semi and put him on the ground for further treatment. The man remained unresponsive for several minutes so Olandez gave him a second dose as medics from the Rapid City and Box Elder fire departments arrived.

The man began breathing more regularly and regained his skin color after the second dose. As he regained consciousness, he became combative with rescuers and bit his ex-girlfriend. The man was restrained with soft ankle and wrist cuffs while being transported to the hospital, said Assistant Chief Chris Misselt.