Box Elder police say toddler who died was beaten; family says bruises from surgery

Law enforcement say evidence shows that a Box Elder woman is responsible for the death of a two-year-old girl, while the family says the widespread bruising on her body was the result of a recent surgery.

Precious Delacey Black Elk, 22, appeared Tuseday at the Pennington County Court on charges of second-degree manslaughter and and abusing a child under the age of seven. She was arrested Monday after calling 911 on Sunday to report the child wasn't breathing.

Black Elk made her initial court appearance via a video feed from jail in front of Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen, who set her bond at $100,000 cash-only.

A prosecutor requested that bond based on the severity of the injuries and death of the child. A defense lawyer said it should be lowered to $10,000 cash/surety since Black Elk has a job and no previous criminal history.

Black Elk's mother told the court that she "would never hurt her daughter" and that the victim recently had brain surgery, which caused the bruising.

However, Tellinghuisen said the police reports say Black Elk admitted losing her temper and there was evidence the child had been "tied up." The law enforcement reports, which are more than 20 pages, are sealed to the public.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}