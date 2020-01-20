Box Elder sex offender admits to enticing, sexting 11-year-old Rapid City girl

A Box Elder man convicted of previous sex offenses has admitted to enticing an 11-year-old Rapid City girl by sending her explicit messages and photos over a social media app, according to a factual basis document he signed.
John Carl Sanders, who was 45 at the time of the 2018 crime, is expected to plead guilty to enticing a minor via the internet by a previously registered sex offender, his plea deal shows. The crime carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. He's also agreed to pay restitution.
Prosecutors at the federal court in Rapid City have agreed to drop a second count of sexually exploiting a minor by a previously registered sex offender.
Sanders communicated with the girl between Dec. 19-22, 2018, on Skout, an app used for dating and finding friends, according to the factual basis.
Skout contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about their communications, and NCMEC sent a report to John Barnes — a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force — in December 2019, according to factual basis and an affidavit signed by Barnes.
The girl's photos show that she "is clearly under 18, which would have been obvious to Sanders," the factual basis says. She also asked Sanders to guess how old she was and he correctly said she was 11.
Sanders sent the girl explicit images of himself and asked her to do the same, the document says. Several photos include Sanders' face and he talked about having to make sure the girl wasn't an undercover law enforcement officer conducting a sting operation.
"I got to ask you, are you a cop?" Sanders asked the girl, according to the affidavit. "Got to be safe."
Sanders also asked the girl to send him a selfie and photo of her school book, and asked if she is a virgin and has started her period, according to the affidavit. He also expressed interest in meeting the girl in person.
"How would we meet? How would you get away from parents?" he asked.
Barnes was able to verify the girl's identity and age by contacting her school, and confirm Sanders' identity by speaking with his parole officer, the document and affidavit say. Barnes tracked the IP addresses Sanders used during the chats and found that he sent them from a medical building, the hotel he worked at, and the Box Elder home he shares with his wife.
Agents conducted a search warrant of Sanders' home in February 2019 and seized multiple electronic devices, the factual basis says. Barnes and a detective then interviewed Sanders who admitted he requested illicit images of the girl despite knowing she was 11. He also wrote an apology letter to the girl's parents at this time, the affidavit says.
The girl was interviewed but denied she was the person chatting with Sanders, the factual basis says. She then left the interview room and had an emotional breakdown. But Barnes spoke with the girl's mother who confirmed that the photos her daughter sent depicted images of rooms she's lived in.
Sanders used to live in Missouri where he was on parole after being convicted of failing to register as a sex offender, the document says. It's unclear when and why Sanders moved to Box Elder but the South Dakota Department of Corrections agreed to supervise him while he finished his parole sentence.
He was forced to register as a sex offender after being convicted of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry. The incident occurred in 2001 and involved a 13-year-old girl.
Sanders does not yet have a date set for his change of plea hearing, court records show.
