Box Elder sex offender admits to enticing, sexting 11-year-old Rapid City girl

Sanders sent the girl explicit images of himself and asked her to do the same, the document says. Several photos include Sanders' face and he talked about having to make sure the girl wasn't an undercover law enforcement officer conducting a sting operation.

"I got to ask you, are you a cop?" Sanders asked the girl, according to the affidavit. "Got to be safe."

Sanders also asked the girl to send him a selfie and photo of her school book, and asked if she is a virgin and has started her period, according to the affidavit. He also expressed interest in meeting the girl in person.

"How would we meet? How would you get away from parents?" he asked.

Barnes was able to verify the girl's identity and age by contacting her school, and confirm Sanders' identity by speaking with his parole officer, the document and affidavit say. Barnes tracked the IP addresses Sanders used during the chats and found that he sent them from a medical building, the hotel he worked at, and the Box Elder home he shares with his wife.