Box Elder woman accused of killing toddler has charged upgraded to murder

The Box Elder woman accused of killing her toddler has had her charge upgraded from second-degree manslaughter to second-degree murder.

Precious Black Elk, 22, was originally charged by prosecutors with child abuse and second-degree manslaughter, the “reckless killing” of another person. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors later presented evidence to a grand jury, which agreed to indict her with second-degree murder on Feb. 17, online court records show.

Second-degree murder, punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, is defined as engaging in an non-premeditated “act imminently dangerous to others” committed with a “depraved mind, without regard for human life.”

Black Elk is accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter on Feb. 7.

She called 911 around 2 p.m. that day from the Valley Village mobile home community in Box Elder to say that a child was not breathing, a news release said. First responders arrived to find the toddler unresponsive and beyond resuscitation.

Officers called in investigators from the police department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office after seeing bruises, the release says.