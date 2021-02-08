Box Elder woman charged with manslaughter after toddler found dead with 'significant' bruising

A Box Elder woman is charged with manslaughter and child abuse after a two-year-old was found dead with serious, widespread bruising on Sunday afternoon, according to the town's police department.

"The amount and the severity of the bruising over her entire body was significant and immediately obvious that there was more going on than just a natural death, said Sgt. Joshua Campbell of the Box Elder Police Department. ​

Precious Delacey Black Elk, 22, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree manslaughter and abusing a child under the age of seven in relation to the homicide, according to a news release from the police department.

Black Elk called 911 around 2 p.m. Sunday from the Valley Village mobile home community in Box Elder to say that a child was not breathing, the news release says. The Box Elder police and fire departments, plus the Rapid City fire department, arrived to find the two-year-old girl was unresponsive and beyond resuscitation.

Officers then called in investigators from the police department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office after noticing bruises on the child, the release says.