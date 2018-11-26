Someone broke into the concession booth at the Horace Mann Pool in Rapid City last Friday evening, according to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker.
Alarms went off at the facility at 11:45 p.m. on Nov 23, and when police arrived, they found that the roll-up door to the concession booth had been forced open, Shoemaker said in a press release. No equipment inside appeared to be damaged or stolen.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including by reviewing surveillance cameras at the site. Anyone who has information about the break-in is encouraged to contact Detective Maximus Taylor at 605-394-4134.