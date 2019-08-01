For nine days last month, a Rapid City woman was raped, beaten and emotionally abused by her ex-partner as he and his brother herded her from Rapid City to the Pine Ridge Reservation to northwest Nebraska, according to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent.
She was allegedly tied up, given death threats, made to lay in a shallow grave and forced to tell the police she was safe.
That narrative — supported by statements from the woman, Esther Wolfe, phone records and physical evidence — led federal prosecutors to charge Jesse Sierra, Wolfe's former partner, and Dustin Sierra, Jesse's brother, with kidnapping and aiding and abetting kidnapping on July 30. Jesse is also charged with physically and sexually assault Wolfe in Nebraska state court, and the pair could face more federal charges if they are later indicted by a grand jury.
Dustin, who is detained at the Pennington County Jail, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to his charges at the federal court in Rapid City, court records show. Jesse, a 33-year-old from Rapid City, is scheduled to enter a plea Friday.
Wolfe, 21, was reported missing July 14 to the Rapid City Police Department by a friend who said she last saw Wolfe leaving her workplace the day before, according to the affidavit. The friend said Wolfe used to date Sierra and has been hospitalized after his beatings. Officers interviewed Wolfe's other friends who said she was afraid since Sierra was about to be released from a Colorado jail.
Wolfe was found July 21 after she was dropped off at a Chadron hospital with broken ribs and a fractured jaw, swollen eyes, red and inflamed eyeballs, and "severe bruising" to her face, neck and body, the affidavit says. She was given a sexual assault examination and released later that day.
What allegedly happened during those nine days is detailed in the affidavit, which is based on searches and detective work by law enforcement agencies as well as a July 22 interview Wolfe gave to a Rapid City detective and Bureau of Indian Affairs special agent.
Wolfe told the detective and special agent that she had previously told Jesse that she no longer wanted to be with him. She said she was upset when he showed up to her work on July 13 and that she tried to evade him but he made sexual comments to her and said he wouldn't leave unless she came with him. Wolfe agreed to eat dinner at a restaurant with Jesse and the pair later drove to New York Street, near the county drug testing program.
Wolfe said she got out of the car and walked away but got inside a white Chevrolet Traverse driven by Dustin when Jesse offered her a ride. After Wolfe asked where they were going since Dustin was heading in the wrong direction, Sierra put his arm around her throat and said they were going to the reservation. Wolfe said she tried to jump out of the car, but Jesse prevented her from leaving and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness several times.
She said she was taken to Dustin's home in Oglala, where Jesse sexually assaulted her and hit her in the face, causing her to go in and out of consciousness. At one point, the brothers told her that police were at the front door so she ran out the back door to the front of the home only to find Jesse waiting for her. He made a comment about killing her for failing this "test" and put her in a blue Chevrolet Avalanche.
Jesse then brought Wolfe to a camper at his father's property in Oglala where he sexually assaulted and hit her, causing her eyes to swell shut. He then bound her wrists with Christmas lights and confined her to a small space with boards and nails. Wolfe said Jesse later asked her if she was "ready to die," brought her outside and forced her to get inside a shallow grave that he dug. He said he wouldn't have to kill her if she called police and told them she wasn't missing or in danger.
Oglala Sioux tribal police later found the Chevrolet Avalanche at Jesse's father's property in Oglala while FBI agents later found the shallow grave and the Christmas lights, apparent blood stains and the clothes Wolfe said she left behind in the camper.
On July 16, the Rapid City police received a call from a man who said he was Jesse's father and that he heard Esther was seen with Jesse and that law enforcement already searched his home. But police believe the call was really made by Dustin since it matches his number.
Wolfe said Jesse next brought her to an abandoned home near his mother's house, and that his mother saw her. Law enforcement later found the phone that Wolfe said she threw away at the home. Dustin picked Wolfe and Jesse up and Wolfe said she called police using Jesse's mother's phone to say she was safe as they drove to Chadron.
The Rapid City police confirmed to the FBI agent that they received this phone call from Wolfe on July 17 and that it came from a phone owned by Jesse's mother, who told police that the pair had been at her property.
While on the way to Chadron, Wolfe said, Jesse told her he would "make her life better" if she later told police that her injuries were from being assaulted by others. They arrived at the home of Jesse's other brother, who does not appear to be criminally charged and who denied in a July 18 interview that the pair were ever at his house.
Wolfe said the third brother dropped her and Jesse off at a motel in Crawford where Jesse told her he wanted her to heal so she could go tell police officers that she was assaulted by others. While Jesse didn't beat her up in the hotel, he did sexually assault her several times. Wolfe said she didn't try to stop him anymore because it was "too hard."
Wolfe said Jesse and the third brother later dropped her off at the Chadron hospital where she called 911.