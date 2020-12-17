Brothers arrested, charged with murder in Kyle stabbing

Two brothers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after being accused of fatally stabbing a Kyle man last month.

Antoine Joey Makes Good was arrested on Tuesday while Vinnie Makes Good was arrested Thursday morning in the death of Henry O'Rourke III, according to Bob Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux police.

Tribal officers and FBI agents made the arrests at Kyle homes without incident, Ecoffey said. The brothers are in federal custody but have not yet been booked into the Kyle, Pine Ridge or Pennington County jails, according to their websites.

O'Rourke, 35, was stabbed to death in Kyle on Nov. 1, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesman for the FBI. Ecoffey said he could not yet speak about the circumstances and motive surrounding the stabbing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota has not released any charging documents related to the case and the brothers are not yet scheduled for any court appearance, according to its website.

