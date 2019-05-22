A Canton man will spend three years on probation after illegally mailing a handgun at a Rapid City post office last fall, court records show.
Kohl Hammer, 19, was sentenced Monday at the federal court in Rapid City. Hammer, who could have been sent to prison for up to two years, will also have to forfeit his Taurus double-action revolver and ammunition.
It's illegal for most people to send pistols, revolvers and other small firearms via the United States Post Office, according to 18 U.S. Code § 1715. The military, law enforcement, dealers and manufacturers are exempt.
Hammer went to the post office Aug. 27, 2018, to mail a package containing clothing, the revolver and five rounds of .38 special ammunition, according to a statement of facts document he signed. The package arrived at an address in Canton and law enforcement found the weapon after serving a search warrant.
It's unclear how law enforcement knew or suspected that a weapon had been illegally sent, but the case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.