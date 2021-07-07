Cash bond set at $2,500 for man arrested at scene of homicide

One of the three men arrested for obstruction in a homicide investigation has been charged with possession of controlled substances.

Elias Campos, of Rapid City, was charged in court Wednesday with possession of heroin and meth and for obstruction.

The 25-year-old man was arrested Monday at the scene of a shooting death at 1721 N. Maple Avenue.

Judge Todd Hyronimus set bond at $2,500 cash for Campos, along with participation in the county's 24/7 alcohol and substance programs and random urinary analyses. Hyronimus said he was concerned with allegations of heroin and meth possession.

The Pennington County state's attorney said Campos has a history of obstruction and has a case from 2016 on abuse or cruelty to a minor 7 years or older.

Records show Campos has one other pending criminal case from February 2021 and is charged with aggravated assault for bodily injury with a dangerous weapon and as a habitual offender with one or two prior felonies.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said police are still seeking homicide suspects in the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Detectives assigned to the case are working to track down and follow leads being generated in the case," he said.