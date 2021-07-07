Cash bond set at $2,500 for man arrested at scene of homicide

One of the three men arrested for obstruction in a homicide investigation has been charged with possession of controlled substances.
Elias Campos, of Rapid City, was charged in court Wednesday with possession of heroin and meth and for obstruction.
The 25-year-old man was arrested Monday at the scene of a shooting death at 1721 N. Maple Avenue.
Judge Todd Hyronimus set bond at $2,500 cash for Campos, along with participation in the county's 24/7 alcohol and substance programs and random urinary analyses. Hyronimus said he was concerned with allegations of heroin and meth possession.
The Pennington County state's attorney said Campos has a history of obstruction and has a case from 2016 on abuse or cruelty to a minor 7 years or older.
Records show Campos has one other pending criminal case from February 2021 and is charged with aggravated assault for bodily injury with a dangerous weapon and as a habitual offender with one or two prior felonies.
Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said police are still seeking homicide suspects in the case.
"Detectives assigned to the case are working to track down and follow leads being generated in the case," he said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1721 N. Maple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed before running a stop sign. Police pursued and five men left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Campos was arrested along with Rodney American Horse, 31, of Rapid City, and Jaelen Storm Thunder Bull, 26, of Allen.
County officials said Wednesday that American Horse posted a clerk's bond and Thunder Bull had a personal recognizance bond Monday.
Other officers found two male gunshot victims in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Maple Avenue. Both were transported to the hospital where Joshua Hatchett, 30, of Rapid City died. The other man is in critical condition.
"Someone somewhere out there has information about the shooting and homicide, and we just ask that they contact police as soon as possible," Medina said Wednesday.
Those with information should contact detective Andrew Randazzo at 605-394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.
Medina said detectives are also still working to track down and follow leads in the June 10 shooting at the Knollwood Townhouses in North Rapid City. Those with information should contact investigations at 605-394-4134.
