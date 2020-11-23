Casino, Subway robbed by armed man within 24 hours in Rapid City

An armed man assaulted and stole personal property from a Rapid City casino worker on Sunday and stole money from a Subway on Monday morning.

The first robbery was reported around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday from the Happy Jacks Casino at 4036 Cheyenne Boulevard, according to a news release form the Rapid City Police Department.

Police spoke with an injured clerk who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the release says.

The woman said a man entered the casino with a handgun, grabbed her, brought her to the register and demanded money. The man wasn’t able to access the register but assaulted the clerk and took some of her property.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s who was wearing dark pants, a gray mask, and a pink and purple hooded sweatshirt. He was seen with a light-colored late 2000s body-style Mercury Milan with damage to the front bumper.

The second robbery occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Monday at the Subway on East North Street, according to a Facebook post from the police department. A man entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot to the northwest.