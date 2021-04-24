Central High wrestling coach files lawsuit against RCAS after COVID-19 suspension

Gorsuch was wearing his mask around his chin and neck for the majority of the time, not over his mouth and nose, during a Feb. 10 COVID-19 testing of the wrestling team, a nurse and nursing assistant wrote in documents. He was in close proximity to the nursing staff and his wrestlers during this time.

When it was his turn to be tested, the nursing staff wrote, he told them that he was experiencing loss of taste and smell that day after having flu or cold-like symptoms since Feb. 5. Gorsuch continued to be around the students that day before his test came back positive and he was told to quarantine.

After Activities Director Jordan Bauer learned about the Feb. 10 incident, he found out that Gorsuch attended two wrestling events after becoming symptomatic on Feb. 5 and had told Pearson about his loss of sense and smell on Feb. 10. Neither of the coaches reported the symptoms to Bauer, according to a Feb. 15 conference review that took place with Gorsuch and Central High administration.