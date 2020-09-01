'Chance encounter' brought new police chief to Rapid City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editors note: This is part one of a two-part series. Next week's story will focus on programs and policies at the police department.

If not for a phone call and devoted recruiter, Don Hedrick might be a lawyer, not the new chief of the Rapid City Police Department.

“It was somewhat of a chance encounter, but it changed my life,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick studied criminal justice because he thought he might want to go to law school. But as graduation neared, he still wasn’t sure what he wanted to do.

One day his adviser at Dakota Wesleyan University told him he’d just missed a campus visit from a recruiter for the Rapid City Police Department. The adviser gave Hedrick the recruiter’s number and Hedrick gave him a call.

“He was an hour down the road, like gone. And he turned around just to talk to me. I was just so impressed by that,” Hedrick said last week at his new office — which he’s yet to fully move in to after being sworn in on Aug. 17.

Hedrick visited the department and did a ride-along with a patrol officer.