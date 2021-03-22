Charges against Nick Tilsen will be dropped if he completes diversion program

Nick Tilsen and 19 others arrested during the July 3 protest near Mount Rushmore will have their charges dropped if he agrees to and completes a diversion program.
“How do I go from facing nearly 17 years in jail to all charges being dropped?" Tilsen said in a Monday news release from NDN Collective. "We organized, we fought and we backed them into a corner where there was no longer any political upside for them to continue this unjust prosecution of myself and the other Land Defenders.”
“The fact that the state is dropping these charges reveals that these were politically and racially motivated charges to begin with, exposing both the sheriff and state prosecutor’s ill intent to abuse their positions of power to suppress our movement and over-criminalize Indigenous people,” he added.
Tilsen will participate in the Pennington County diversion program in exchange for all but one charge against him being dropped, said his lawyer Brendan Johnson. The final charge, simple assault of a law enforcement officer, will be dropped once he completes the program. So will charges against the 19 others arrested during the protests, who range in age from 19 to 60 and are mostly from the Black Hills or Pine Ridge Reservation.
The agreement will not be final until Tilsen goes through the intake process and signs a diversion contract, said Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo. The diversion program is designed to remedy people's criminal behavior and underlying issues without having them be prosecuted and punished in court.
Diversion contracts involve a custom plan of action such as community service, work requirements, or treatment in the case of someone struggling with mental health or substance abuse. It also involves the defendant admitting to the crime they're charged with.
Tilsen will need to make an "acknowledgment of felony behavior in an attempt to change that behavior without the need of a criminal conviction," Vargo said. "You have to say that what you did was wrong ... it recognizes criminal responsibly."
If Tilsen completes the program and is not arrested for a year, his arrest, case file and charges will be expunged and sealed.
Tilsen, president of the Rapid City-based NDN Collective and a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, did not immediately return a message from the Journal. He had originally promised to bring his case to trial.
He changed his mind because he was most concerned about what would happen to the 19 other people, Johnson said.
Tilsen accepted "doing whatever it would take to get the charges against others dismissed," he said. We had "a lot of lengthy discussion and negotiation with the state's attorney's office," Johnson added.
Johnson declined to speculate as to why Vargo agreed to the arrangement. Vargo said he wouldn't comment until a contract is signed.
The agreement "comes after months of political pressure from grassroots groups, including petitions, social media campaigns, and local and national media coverage of the cases," NDN Collective said in the news release. "Tens of thousands organized, called, donated to our legal and bail fund and signed the petitions to drop these charges," Tilsen said.
Tilsen was charged with second-degree robbery and grand theft in the alternative, meaning he could only be convicted of one of those charges related to allegedly stealing a shield from a woman in the National Guard. He's also charged with two counts of simple assault against law enforcement officers and three misdemeanors: impeding a highway, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.
He was not accused of physically assaulting the officials but attempting “by physical menace or credible threat” to put them “in fear of imminent body harm, with or without the actual ability to harm” them.
Tilsen's charges stem from the July 3 Indigenous-led civil disobedience action near Mount Rushmore where President Donald Trump spoke at an Independence Day fireworks celebration. About 150 demonstrators used disabled vans and their bodies to block a checkpoint in order to protest the president and monument while calling for the Black Hills to be returned to the Lakota people after settlers and the federal government broke treaties to seize them.
“For Indigenous people and for the Lakota, it’s really about land because you take Mount Rushmore — well, Mount Rushmore is built on stolen land, carved by a member of the KKK," Tilsen told the Associated Press.
Protesters were blocking the road but not being violent when deputies declared the group an unlawful assembly and when Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and other law enforcement leaders requested Gov. Kristi Noem deploy the National Guard.
The Guard, a SWAT unit and Mobile Response Team — which handles crowd control — arrived with military-style vehicles and gear about 30 minutes after the declaration. They formed riot lines and walked from both sides of the road toward the protesters, pushing them back with their shields. Several officers used pepper spray and pepper balls to force protesters to move back.
Some protesters pushed back against the shields with their hands, makeshift shields and sticks. Some also yelled threats, a Guardsman said during the preliminary hearing.
The charges against Tilsen were the “results of the offensive” actions taken by law enforcement and the Guard that day, defense lawyer Bruce Ellison argued during a motions hearing. He said his team wanted to know if the deployments were legal, how the riot lines mobilized so quickly, and what law enforcement and the Guard were told to expect.
Vargo said the charges weren't about the nature of the protests, that he would have filed the same ones if it involved a right wing group. Thom said the protesters broke protest plans they agreed upon and the riot lines were needed to control the situation, which he said was unlawful and not peaceful.
However, two deputies testified during the preliminary hearing that they witnessed no violence or threats from protesters before the Guard arrived, and one said he believes he and fellow deputies could have safely arrested the protesters without backup from the riot police.
