Charges against Nick Tilsen will be dropped if he completes diversion program

The agreement will not be final until Tilsen goes through the intake process and signs a diversion contract, said Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo. The diversion program is designed to remedy people's criminal behavior and underlying issues without having them be prosecuted and punished in court.

Diversion contracts involve a custom plan of action such as community service, work requirements, or treatment in the case of someone struggling with mental health or substance abuse. It also involves the defendant admitting to the crime they're charged with.

Tilsen will need to make an "acknowledgment of felony behavior in an attempt to change that behavior without the need of a criminal conviction," Vargo said. "You have to say that what you did was wrong ... it recognizes criminal responsibly."

If Tilsen completes the program and is not arrested for a year, his arrest, case file and charges will be expunged and sealed.

Tilsen, president of the Rapid City-based NDN Collective and a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, did not immediately return a message from the Journal. He had originally promised to bring his case to trial.

He changed his mind because he was most concerned about what would happen to the 19 other people, Johnson said.

