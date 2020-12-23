Charges dropped against man accused of being accessory to Rapid City murder

An accessory charge has been dropped against a man who had been accused of helping his brother evade prosecution for a Rapid City murder.
“We dismissed for more investigation to determine if he is more involved in the murder,” said prosecutor Lara Roetzel.
Giovanni Bordeaux, 24, was indicted on the accessory charge in September, eight months after a young Rapid City mother was shot to death in a hotel room on New Years Day.
Giovanni was released from the Pennington County Jail after prosecutors dismissed the charge on Dec. 7. The Pennington County State’s Attorney Office could re-file the charge in the future.
Dion Bordeaux, 25, remains charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Jeanette Jumping Eagle, a 22-year-old from Rapid City.
Jumping Eagle, a mother of three boys, was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head inside a room at the Microtel Inn and Suites at 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 1.
When police found Jumping Eagle they learned that Dion and one other man had been in the room at the time of the shooting, according to an earlier news release from the police department. Police found Dion and arrested him for an existing warrant.
However, he wasn’t immediately charged with murder because police weren’t sure whether the shooting was a suicide or homicide.
“During the course of the investigation, police recovered evidence to suggest the shooting scene had been staged to appear as a suicide,” the release said. “By exploring multiple forensic avenues, it was determined that Dion Bordeaux was responsible for the shooting.”
Giovanni has been accused of helping his brother evade prosecution through two theories: “by obstructing anyone by force, intimidation or deception” or by “concealing, destroying or altering any physical evidence," according to his indictment.
Jumping Eagle had three young boys with Brent Waters, who she had been dating since she was 14, according to her sister Paulina Ghost. Waters and his mother are now raising the children with the help of relatives.
Ghost said Jumping Eagle and Waters broke up and Jumping Eagle met and began dating Dion soon before her death. She and Ashley Bagola say they believe Dion killed their sister because he was jealous that she was thinking about returning to Waters. Bagola said Dion had previously been physically abusive with her sister.
Dion is expected to return to the Pennington County Court for a motions hearing on Jan. 13. He is incarcerated at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls for an aggravated assault charge out of Lincoln County.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.