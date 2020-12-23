Charges dropped against man accused of being accessory to Rapid City murder

“During the course of the investigation, police recovered evidence to suggest the shooting scene had been staged to appear as a suicide,” the release said. “By exploring multiple forensic avenues, it was determined that Dion Bordeaux was responsible for the shooting.”

Giovanni has been accused of helping his brother evade prosecution through two theories: “by obstructing anyone by force, intimidation or deception” or by “concealing, destroying or altering any physical evidence," according to his indictment.

Jumping Eagle had three young boys with Brent Waters, who she had been dating since she was 14, according to her sister Paulina Ghost. Waters and his mother are now raising the children with the help of relatives.

Ghost said Jumping Eagle and Waters broke up and Jumping Eagle met and began dating Dion soon before her death. She and Ashley Bagola say they believe Dion killed their sister because he was jealous that she was thinking about returning to Waters. Bagola said Dion had previously been physically abusive with her sister.

Dion is expected to return to the Pennington County Court for a motions hearing on Jan. 13. He is incarcerated at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls for an aggravated assault charge out of Lincoln County. ​

