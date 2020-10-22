Charges dropped in Rapid City murder case

Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man who police said was identified by at least four people as the suspect in a fatal shooting on Sept. 6 in Rapid City.

Jamys Flying Horse, a 22-year-old from Rapid City, was charged Sept. 15 with the first-degree murder of William Clifford, the attempted first-degree murder of Franklin Goings, and committing a felony with a firearm.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges on Oct. 1 and Flying Horse is now in a state prison after he was accused of not following his parole rules.

"We're doing some additional investigation, and I'm hopeful we'll be able to prosecute the case at some time," said prosecutor Lara Roetzel.

Roetzel said she couldn't comment on what still needs to be investigated.

Once a suspect is arrested, prosecutors have 14 days to establish probable cause for the charges before a judge or grand jury, Roetzel said. The suspect has to be released and their charges dismissed if those hearings aren't held within that time period. The person can be charged and arrested at a later date.

