Charges dropped in Rapid City murder case

Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man who police said was identified by at least four people as the suspect in a fatal shooting on Sept. 6 in Rapid City.
Jamys Flying Horse, a 22-year-old from Rapid City, was charged Sept. 15 with the first-degree murder of William Clifford, the attempted first-degree murder of Franklin Goings, and committing a felony with a firearm.
Prosecutors dismissed those charges on Oct. 1 and Flying Horse is now in a state prison after he was accused of not following his parole rules.
"We're doing some additional investigation, and I'm hopeful we'll be able to prosecute the case at some time," said prosecutor Lara Roetzel.
Roetzel said she couldn't comment on what still needs to be investigated.
Once a suspect is arrested, prosecutors have 14 days to establish probable cause for the charges before a judge or grand jury, Roetzel said. The suspect has to be released and their charges dismissed if those hearings aren't held within that time period. The person can be charged and arrested at a later date.
Clifford and Goings were shot early in the morning of Sept. 6 during a gathering inside a garage on the 3400 block of Hemlock Street, according to a police report. Clifford was found dead inside the garage from a gunshot to his abdomen. Goings was found on Sycamore Street with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Clifford, a 31-year-old from Box Elder, leaves behind seven children, according to his obituary.
The shooting happened after Flying Horse and Goings got into a fight and Flying Horse “began shooting his gun,” the police report says.
The report says that at least four people, including Goings, identified Flying Horse as the shooter. Goings identified Flying Horse after looking at a photo lineup.
The Rapid City Police department publicly identified Flying Horse as the suspect on Sept. 7 and asked for help finding him. They also said he was a parole absconder.
Flying Horse was arrested nine days later, Sept. 16, in Rapid Valley with the help of a drone using a heat-sensing camera. The police department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Flying Horse was found hiding in a creek after trying to enter homes in the area. Two citizens split a $5,000 reward for helping law enforcement apprehend Flying Horse.
Flying Hose is being held in the Jameson Annnex in Sioux Falls for a parole violation, according to the Department of Corrections website. He was on parole after serving prison time for a 2019 simple assault against a law enforcement officer in Minnehaha County.
