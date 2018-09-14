The woman who police say falsely called in a report of a gun at Pinedale Elementary School has been charged with two misdemeanors and will be in court Friday morning for her initial appearance.
Ricky Peck, 29, is being charged with one count of false reporting and one count of disturbance of a school. False reporting is a Class 1 misdemeanor and, if convicted, could see Peck go to a county jail for up to one year, pay a $2,000 fine, or both. Disturbance of school, a Class 2 misdemeanor, carries the potential of up to 30 days of imprisonment in a county jail, a $500 fine, or both.
Officials say that at about 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, Rapid City dispatch received a report that there was someone with a gun at Pinedale Elementary School. Katy Urban, communications manager for the Rapid City Area Schools district, said the school was immediately placed on lockdown status, and staff initiated ALICE protocols.
ALICE stands for "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate" and is an active-shooter response training for civilian organizations like schools and churches. The school district instituted the program last year.
Rapid City Police Department Capt. James said 18 officers responded to the school, and soon determined the report was false. Once authorities determined there was no immediate threat, school officials and police worked to connect students with parents or guardians. ALICE was lifted, but the school remained on secure status, and students were released class by class, according to Urban.
She said school at Pinedale typically lets out for the day at 2:50 p.m. Buses still ran as soon as students were released. All students had been released by about 3:45 p.m.
Shortly thereafter, police officers arrested Peck, who will appear in court for an initial hearing today, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Pennington County Courthouse at 315 Saint Joseph St.