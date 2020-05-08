Charges pending against driver in fatal accident near Scenic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCENIC | One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Scenic.

Names of those involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

A 2006 Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right and rolled.

A 29-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 28-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Two children, who were in separate car seats, received minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

