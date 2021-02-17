Charging decision in Ravnsborg crash case expected to be announced Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ravnsborg called 911 around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 to say he hit something on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore, according to the transcript. He said he had no idea what he hit but later agreed it might have been a deer after the dispatcher raised that possibility.

The attorney general was distracted when he entered the north shoulder and hit Boever, who was walking with a flashlight, according to the accident report and Price. How exactly Ravnsborg was distracted is still under investigation, the report and Price said in November.

Ravnsborg said in a Sept. 14 statement that he hadn't been drinking and thought he hit “a large animal." He said he didn't realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning and found a body “just off the roadway."