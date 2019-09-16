After years of rumors and accusations on the Pine Ridge Reservation and more than 2½ years after the government first indicted him on child sexual abuse charges, former Indian Health Service pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber is going to trial next week in Rapid City.
Weber, 70, is charged with 11 sexual abuse crimes that he allegedly committed against four Native American boys — some of whom were under the age of 12 — in Pine Ridge between 1994 and 2011, according to his indictment. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of certain crimes.
The trial will begin with jury selection next Monday and could run through Oct. 1. It comes as Weber is appealing an 18-year prison sentence and Montana jury's decision to convict him of sexually abusing two boys on the Blackfeet Reservation while working for the IHS in Browning before he arrived in Pine Ridge.
Federal investigators and prosecutors have spent "hundreds and hundreds of hours" on the Weber case, Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Sarah Collins said Monday during a pretrial conference at the federal court.
A trial brief by ASUA Eric Kelderman explains how Weber allegedly targeted vulnerable Native boys struggling with poverty and difficult home lives and gave them drugs, alcohol, painkillers, gifts, and money before and after sexually abusing them at his office or his government-provided home. Those allegations are backed up by affidavits the Journal reported on, a Wall Street Journal investigation, and Frontline documentary.
He sexually abused one of the Pine Ridge boys when he was 11 to 18, sometimes as often as four times a week, and once abused him after checking him out from the juvenile jail in Rapid City, the brief says. He allegedly told the boys to keep the abuse a secret. The victims suffered physically and emotionally but didn't tell anyone about the abuse until they were adults because they felt embarrassed, the brief says.
Weber, who is detained at the Pennington County Jail, appeared calm while sitting next to two of his five privately retained lawyers during the proceeding.
Judge Jeffrey Viken said he plans to call 80 potential jurors — more than twice the usual amount — because it may be difficult to find unbiased jurors due to widespread media attention the case has received.
Viken told the prosecutors that a local pediatrician can't testify as an expert witness during the trial because they missed the deadline to notify the defense. The doctor planned to testify on topics including child sexual development and the typical relations between pediatricians and their patients, Collins said.
The prosecution asked permission to allow five men — three from Montana and two from South Dakota — who say Weber sexually abused them when they were children but who aren't official victims in the South Dakota case. Harvey Steinberg, one of Weber's two Denver-based lawyers who worked on the Montana case, objected, saying so many witnesses would make a fair trial "impossible."
Viken said a man from the Pine Ridge Reservation and two of the men who were official victims in the Montana case can testify. He also said that if Weber testifies, the prosecution can tell jurors that he was convicted of felonies in Montana but can't say for what kind of crimes.
Case history
Weber worked for the IHS in Browning from 1992 to July 1995 when he was transferred to the IHS in Pine Ridge, according to the trial brief. He resigned from his job in Pine Ridge in 2016 while under investigation.
Accusations about Weber sexually abusing boys circulated among his co-workers, patients and wider community when he worked at both reservations, according to the Wall Street Journal/Frontline investigation. But some formal complaints were ignored and not investigated, while others resulted in investigations that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
In 2015, a prosecutor and the attorney general of the Oglala Sioux Tribe began investigating Weber and referred possible victims to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the investigation found. Weber was indicted on 10 sex crimes in February 2017 in South Dakota and on five sex crimes a year later in Montana. He was indicted on two more charges in South Dakota in October 2018 but his case is now down to 11 alleged crimes after the prosecution asked to dismiss one count last week.
Weber pleaded not guilty last month after being indicted on two new charges in South Dakota. Those charges are being handled as a separate case because it was too late to add them to the current trial, Collins told the Journal.
Lawmakers and the IHS are trying to make sure Weber doesn't receive his $1.8 million government pension, and there are three investigations into how the IHS handled accusations against Weber.
The IHS hired a company to conduct an independent review of the case, a White House task force is investigating how Weber was able to sexually assault children in his care and how to prevent future abuse, and the Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing the effectiveness of the actions IHS has already taken.