Citizens came out victorious when the state Supreme Court recently ruled in their favor over two local governments.
Ben Blake, Jodi Massie, and Abby Olson filed a timely appeal against a decision by the Butte County Commission, the justices wrote, and the state court in Belle Fourche was wrong when it sided with the county's argument that they filed their appeal too late.
The justices also said that William Maher, who owns a mobile park home in Box Elder, is correct that the city must maintain its water system to avoid causing damage to his waterlines. They said the state court in Rapid City erred when it agreed with Box Elder that it didn't owe Maher a "special duty."
Butte County case
In March 2018, Butte County residents filed an appeal after the county commission decided to close Kling Road to the public.
The commission said the group missed the 30-day deadline to file an appeal since they filed more than 30 days after the commission published its decision. But the residents said the 30-day window begins once the commission's decision goes into effect, not once it's published. The circuit court agreed with the county, but the Supreme Court ruled that the residents' interpretation is correct under state law.
The Supreme Court admitted that this interpretation means that an appeal can be filed after the status of the road has already changed, but the justices said this problem must be addressed by the Legislature, not the courts.
"To conclude otherwise would require us to rewrite" laws "in direct violation of our judicial scope of authority to interpret what the legislature said (not what we think it should have said)," the justices wrote.
Box Elder case
Maher sued Box Elder in 2016, saying it negligently operated its water system and that ended up damaging the waterlines of his mobile home park.
The circuit court agreed with Box Elder that Maher didn't prove that the city owes him a "special duty." But the Supreme Court found "because the city undertook the service of providing water through its waterworks to Maher’s waterline, he had the right to expect that the city would operate and maintain its water system in a reasonable manner so as to not cause injury to his waterlines."
The court says while its saying Box Elder must maintain its water system, it's not making a judgment on whether or not the city failed to do so. "Maher would still bear the burden of proving the city failed to perform its duty and that Maher was injured as a result of the city’s failure," the justices wrote.