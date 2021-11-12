City files motion in water dispute with mobile home park

A city attorney has filed a motion in the case against mobile home park owners who have not rectified a non-compliant water service line and meter pit.

Rapid City Assistant City Attorney Carla Cushman filed the motion on Nov. 5 against Rand and Gayla Williams, the owners of the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park. A hearing for a summary judgment is scheduled for December.

According to court documents, the Williams have owned and operated the mobile home park in Rapid City since 2000. The city has tried to get the Williams to replace the nonconforming service line and meter pit with a system that complies with ordinances for at least the past four years.

Mayor Steve Allender said in August 2020 that the service line is “highly corroded.” At the time, he requested the council take action against the Williams either through legal means or by shutting the water off citing owners' lack of compliance with a Feb. 4, 2020 agreement.

According to court documents, as of April 2021 the park has 69 homes. Allender also said the non-compliance puts not only the mobile home park residents at risk but other city residents as well.

The Rapid City Council voted to take legal action against the owners Sept. 7, 2020. The Williams signed the February 2020 agreement that stated that the water meter had been non-functioning for more than 24 months; the service line crossed another property, which does not comply with city ordinance; the existing water service could not provide an accessible or suitable location for the water meter; and the city had the authority to turn off water service to the property.

In the motion, the city requests the court to make a judgment in order to require defendants to replace their nonconforming service line and meter pit.

“Defendants have presented only conjecture, speculation, and fantasy to justify their failures and point the finger at the city, and this speculation is wholly insufficient to withstand scrutiny by the court,” the memo reads.

The lawsuit was originally filed Sept. 25, 2020.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

