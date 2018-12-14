Two Colorado men have pleaded not guilty to gun and drug dealing charges after being found last month with heroin, methamphetamine and guns in the parking lot of the Kohl's department store in Rapid City.
Billy Torrez, 23, and Joshua Cruz, 29, both of Colorado Springs, pleaded not guilty Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to possessing and intending to sell heroin and meth. Both also pleaded not guilty to being a prohibited person with a firearm — Torrez for a past felony conviction and Cruz for being addicted to drugs.
If the pair is convicted, they will forfeit three semi-automatic pistols and ammunition and serve from five to 40 years in prison.
Two of Torrez and Cruz's guns were stolen, the Rapid City Police Department said in a press release after arresting the pair. The men will remain detained until their case is resolved.