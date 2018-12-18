PIERRE | A Colorado man caught during an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota has been convicted of a child sex crime.
The U.S. attorney's office says 53-year-old Joel Zupnik, of Fort Collins, Colo., engaged in multiple chats and text messages about sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was in fact an undercover agent.
