A Colorado man arrested during an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been convicted of a child sex crime.
The U.S. attorney's office says 53-year-old Joel Zupnik, of Fort Collins, engaged in multiple chats and text messages about sex with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.
Zupnik was one of 10 men indicted as a result of the rally sting. He was convicted of attempting to entice a minor via the internet after a three-day trial last week in federal court in Rapid City. He will be sentenced later.