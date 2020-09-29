Confession creates conflicting narratives in Rapid City robbery, murder

“It is only five grams of weed … why would we use a gun?” Martinez said he asked of Waters.

Waters backed off but later asked if he could hold the gun, which Martinez let him do, Martinez wrote. Martinez asked Waters to give him back the gun after Waters suggested they rob his girlfriend’s cousins. Martinez let Waters keep the gun after he promised he wouldn’t use it.

Both agree the seller arrived in the alley in the back seat of a car with three other males, including Hinton, who was in the front passenger seat. They agree Martinez asked to see the marijuana and the seller responded that he needed to see the money first.

The pair also agree that this is when Waters pulled out the gun.

Waters said he stuck the gun into the rear window to scare the group. He said “the gun went off” as his arm got caught in the window as the car began to drive away.

Martinez said Waters pointed the gun directly at the seller and Waters stepped back and fired as the car drove forward.

Martinez wrote that he agreed to the robbery and gave a gun to Waters but never suggested or agreed to Waters using it for the robbery. Both agree Waters ended up striking and killing Hinton.