Confession reveals how Rapid City robbery became a homicide

The seller arrived in the back seat of a car with three other males, including Hinton, who was in the front passenger seat. As the car pulled up next to Blaine Avenue, Martinez handed Waters the gun.

Waters didn’t know he would be asked to hold the gun, he thought he was there to act as a lookout and prevent Martinez from getting hurt. He overheard Martinez asking to see the marijuana, but the seller said he needed to see the money first.

“The discussion became heated” and Waters pulled out the gun and stuck it into the rear window to scare the four people inside the car. The driver then accelerated.

“As the car began to speed away, Waters’ arm got caught in the window,” the document says. “As he pulled his arm out of the car, the gun went off” once, hitting and killing Hinton.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. and Hinton died around 10:30 p.m. after someone in the car drove him to the hospital, the police department previously said. A prosecutor previously said in court that Waters had held the gun to Hinton's head before shooting him.