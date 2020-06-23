Confession reveals how Rapid City robbery became a homicide

A signed confession by the man who fatally shot a Box Elder teenager last year details how a Rapid City robbery turned into a homicide.
Cole Waters, 20, admitted in a factual basis document to shooting 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton in February 2019 when “the gun went off” as he pulled his hand and the weapon out of a moving vehicle full of people he was trying to scare and help rob.
Waters admitted again Tuesday to the shooting at the Pennington County Court where he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to ask the judge for no more than 50 years, according to prosecutor Lara Roetzel.
Waters was originally facing a mandatory life sentence after he and Andre Martinez, a 20-year-old from Rapid City, were charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder. They were also charged with committing a felony with a gun, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and aiding and abetting an attempted first-degree robbery.
Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said he agreed to the plea deal for a number of reasons, including Waters’ young age of 19 at the time of the killing, the fact that he admitted responsibility right away, and because he’s agreed to cooperate in the case against Martinez or any other criminal case.
Martinez is still contemplating whether to enter a plea agreement or go to trial, Roetzel said.
Hinton’s parents could not be reached for comment, but the 17-year-old was described in his obituary as a “fun-loving, cheerful person who cared for everyone he met.”
Hinton enjoyed spending time with friends and family, outdoor activities — especially walleye fishing — and dreamed of becoming a music producer, the obituary said.
Robbery turned killing
What follows is detailed in the factual basis document signed by Waters:
Waters was at a home on the 700 block of Blaine Avenue with several friends on Feb. 26, 2019, when Martinez arrived with a handgun in his waistband.
Martinez received a message related to him buying marijuana and later told Waters that he planned to obtain the weed without paying, something he’s done in the past. Martinez asked Waters to help but didn’t provide any details about the plan.
The seller arrived in the back seat of a car with three other males, including Hinton, who was in the front passenger seat. As the car pulled up next to Blaine Avenue, Martinez handed Waters the gun.
Waters didn’t know he would be asked to hold the gun, he thought he was there to act as a lookout and prevent Martinez from getting hurt. He overheard Martinez asking to see the marijuana, but the seller said he needed to see the money first.
“The discussion became heated” and Waters pulled out the gun and stuck it into the rear window to scare the four people inside the car. The driver then accelerated.
“As the car began to speed away, Waters’ arm got caught in the window,” the document says. “As he pulled his arm out of the car, the gun went off” once, hitting and killing Hinton.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. and Hinton died around 10:30 p.m. after someone in the car drove him to the hospital, the police department previously said. A prosecutor previously said in court that Waters had held the gun to Hinton's head before shooting him.
Once the car drove off, Martinez fled and Waters went back to his home to say goodbye to his girlfriend, the document says. Waters then went to several other undisclosed locations before going to Martinez’s apartment in order to return the gun.
Waters told his family he was involved in a crime and asked them to call police so he could speak with them and turn himself in. He did so the next morning “without incident.”
Martinez was arrested at his home after a brief deployment of the Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team.
Waters and Martinez remain in jail on $1 million cash-only bonds. Martinez is scheduled for a status hearing at 8:45 a.m. on July 21 while Waters is scheduled for sentencing at 1 p.m. on Sept 16.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
