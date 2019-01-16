After conducting about a dozen arraignments Tuesday afternoon at the state courthouse in Rapid City, Judge Heidi Linngren called James Kopecky to the stand.
"I suspect you're not going to cooperate," Linngren said to the 57-year-old New Underwood resident.
Kopecky was indeed uncooperative, and Linngren ordered a contempt hearing for him where if his behavior is found to have been disruptive to the court, he could be sent to jail.
Linngren said it was Kopecky's fourth attempt at arraignment, a brief, standard legal procedure where defendants learn of their charges, maximum punishments and rights before entering a plea.
Kopecky is charged with grant theft for allegedly not paying $1,239 in water bills owed to New Underwood and refusing to provide a DNA sample when arrested. He has expressed beliefs in court and reportedly to police that align with the sovereign-citizen movement.
The ideology involves various conspiracy theories, but its main tenet is that residents are sovereign from U.S. jurisdiction and therefore don't have to follow laws, pay taxes or answer to government authorities. Kopecky and his partner, Misty Koch, have rejected the label.
During his attempted arraignment on Tuesday, Kopecky again said the court has no jurisdiction over him. Like she did at his first arraignment hearing, Linngren told Kopecky that he must submit written motions if he wishes to argue about jurisdiction.
"You don't get to interrupt me" Linngren said as Kopecky began to read from a document.
"I've been very patient with you" and while you show up to court, you don't work with your lawyer or cooperate in court, said Linngren, speaking in a calm but forceful way and sometimes pointing her finger at Kopecky.
Kopecky said he is his own court and objected to the idea of a contempt hearing before leaving the stand. He's scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. on Jan 25.
Koch, meanwhile, is charged with aiding and abetting grand theft.
"I don't really understand why I'm here," she said when she was called to the stand. Koch, 51, said she hasn't lived in Kopecky's home for two years.
While Koch has expressed similar views to Kopecky, she has been more reserved in court, speaking in a quiet voice and smiling.
Linngren said she understands Koch considers herself a sovereign citizen and doesn't believe in the court's jurisdiction, and it's not her first time she's had defendants with similar beliefs.
"I've tried to be as respectful as I can," and "I've handled this before," Linngren said.
She told Koch that being arraigned and filing motions preserves her right to make future arguments about sovereignty and other topics. The judge said she was giving Koch one more chance to file motions before an arraignment at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27.
"Have a blessed day," Koch told Linngren before leaving the courtroom.