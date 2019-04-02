An employee was attacked with a knife when a man attempted to rob a convenience store early Tuesday morning, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.
The attempted robbery was reported around 4:20 a.m. at the Yesway at 3275 Cambell Street, the release says. The employee told police that a man entered the business, grabbed a bottle of alcohol and brandished his knife at the counter. The suspect then "charged at the employee with a knife" and the ensuing fight caused "minor, superficial injuries" to the employee. The man then fled on foot without any cash or store items.
The suspect is a 6 foot tall Native American who was wearing a red puffy jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black boots and a white bandanna over his face, the release says.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Dan Trainer at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.