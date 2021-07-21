Convicted child rapist sentenced to consecutive life sentences

A convicted child rapist was sentenced Wednesday to three consecutive life sentences plus 15 years in the state penitentiary.

Teddy Guzman, 39, was found guilty in April of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual contact with a minor. In addition to the prison terms, 7th Circuit Court Judge Robert Mandel ordered him to pay $12,000 in restitution to the state.

Laura Roetzel, chief deputy with the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, said the sentence was appropriate.

"It's hard to even explain the trauma that these children have experienced, not just from their victimization but having to go through not one but two jury trials," she said after the hearing. "Judge Mandel talked a lot about the risk of him committing the offense again and that's really how the state feels, that he continues to be a danger to any child anywhere. This is the only sentence that keeps our community safe."