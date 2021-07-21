Convicted child rapist sentenced to consecutive life sentences

A convicted child rapist was sentenced Wednesday to three consecutive life sentences plus 15 years in the state penitentiary.
Teddy Guzman, 39, was found guilty in April of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual contact with a minor. In addition to the prison terms, 7th Circuit Court Judge Robert Mandel ordered him to pay $12,000 in restitution to the state.
Laura Roetzel, chief deputy with the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, said the sentence was appropriate.
"It's hard to even explain the trauma that these children have experienced, not just from their victimization but having to go through not one but two jury trials," she said after the hearing. "Judge Mandel talked a lot about the risk of him committing the offense again and that's really how the state feels, that he continues to be a danger to any child anywhere. This is the only sentence that keeps our community safe."
Guzman was found guilty of raping three girls at ages 12, 10 and five or six after a jury deliberated for about nine hours over two days. The first trial ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors said the assaults happened between January 2015 and December 2017.
Guzman also has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape with use of force, coercion or threats; two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16; sexual exploitation of a minor and habitual offender.
Roetzel said Guzman may attend future proceedings virtually from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
