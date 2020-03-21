Coronavirus measures reduce county jail population 12% in past week

The population of the Pennington County Jail has decreased by nearly 12% between March 11 and Friday, March 20, in an effort to prevent inmates and workers from contracting coronavirus.

“Our jail population numbers are way down and very deliberately,” said State’s Attorney Mark Vargo.

Vargo said it’s important for the jail to have some empty areas in case an inmate contacts COVID-19 and needs to be quarantined.

“We’ve been working collaboratively with all the stakeholders to really ensure the critical constitutional rights of our clients are protected and also trying to reduce the jail population so that our clients that are not going to be able to bond out pending their case are further protected as well as our staff,” Public Defender Eric Whitcher said.

There were 582 people in jail on Wednesday, March 11, according to Chief Deputy Brian Mueller. By Friday, the jail population was at 513, a nearly 12% decrease.

The jail population usually fluctuates by 5% from week to week, Mueller said.

Public health officials say the best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid large crowds and close contact with others and keep yourself and surroundings clean.