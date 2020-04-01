CORRECTION: Pennington County jail population decreases 22.5% in three weeks

"The Sheriff's Office, in concert with the Police Department, the courts and the State's Attorney Office, has been working to release inmates consistent with public safety, to create space and distance in the jail," Vargo wrote in his letter to CJCEW.

CJCEW was founded last fall and has 14 members who are formerly incarcerated, have relatives who are incarcerated, are crime victims, or work in the criminal justice field. Vargo responded to the group after it sent a March 23 letter to the county's "criminal justice system leaders" asking them to share what steps are being taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading among Pennington County Jail inmates, and requesting they follow recommendations from the ACLU of South Dakota.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Vargo explained in his letter that jails are not unlike hospitals when dealing with COVID-19 and other contagious viruses or diseases.