A former Rapid City couple is reunited with 11 of their dogs after reaching a settlement with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, which they accused of illegally taking their dogs.
Dana and Shelly Sorenson had their dogs seized on Nov. 21, 2018, after they reported one had bitten Emy, a French bulldog. They accused the Humane Society of illegally taking all 11 dogs rather than just the one they suspected of biting Emy.
"They still maintain the Humane Society should not have seized their dogs and saw this as a way to resolve it without" accruing more fees, Robert Pasqualucci, the Sorenson's lawyer, said.
We settled "just for a quick resolution of the case. Neither side really necessarily wanted to take it to trial," Ryan Sutton, the lawyer who represented the Humane Society, said.
Initially, the Sorensons wanted the Humane Society to cover all costs — nearly $8,400 as of Dec. 4. — for testing, treating and boarding their pets. But at a December court hearing, Sutton said the Sorensons must pay that fee if they want their dogs back. None of the dogs were found to be dangerous, he said.
As part of the settlement, Pasqualucci and Sutton said, the Humane Society agreed to cover the $5,000 in boarding costs. Boarding is $30 per dog, per day. The Sorensons paid about $3,000 for testing, shots and treatment for the dogs, which had illnesses such as diarrhea and parasites, according to an affidavit signed by Andrew Smith, an animal services and enforcement officer with the Humane Society.
Neither side admitted wrongdoing, both lawyers said.
The Sorensons had argued that they never consented to the search and seizure of all 11 dogs, and therefore Smith's actions were illegal since there was no extreme danger to the animals.
Sutton previously argued in court that Shelly consented to the search and seizure, but even if she hadn't, a warrant wasn't necessary to seize all 11 animals due to the immediacy and seriousness of the situation.
"They had a reason to take them all" because Smith wasn't sure which dog bit Emy, Sutton told the Journal.
Pasqualucci said his clients moved out of the Rapid City area after the settlement was reached in late December 2018.