Court doc outlines chaotic car chase ending in car rammings, shooting

Lafferty made a U-turn but law enforcement was blocking the exit. He crashed into and caused “significant damage” to Campbell and Evans’ vehicles before hitting Hansen’s patrol car and “crashing nearly head on” into Evans’ vehicle again.

Lafferty was now partially boxed in and all four law enforcement officials got out of their vehicles to tell him to exit his car. Lafferty didn’t listen so Hansen used a baton to break his window as Campbell pepper sprayed him. Hansen tried to use his Taser but Lafferty swatted it away before it hit him.

Lafferty kept trying to flee by pushing on the accelerator and attempting to escape from the vehicles surrounding him. He backed up and crashed into Campbell’s vehicle again before moving forward.

As Campbell, Evans, and Hansen ran out of the way to avoid being struck, O’Bryan — who was standing at the rear passenger-side corner of Lafferty’s vehicle — fired his gun four times into the car. One of the bullets hit Lafferty in the right elbow.

Despite suffering from the pepper spray and bullet wound, Lafferty was able to make his way through the patrol vehicles and return to Lower Spring Creek Road. He traveled about half a block before crashing into a ditch.