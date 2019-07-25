On Jan. 17, a Rapid City police officer and Homeland Security Investigations agent seized a package mailed from Canada to a Rapid City man, according to a recently unsealed court document.
Inside, they found a small black plastic pouch that read "smelly proof" and inside of that was a silver pouch that read "dry packs." A lab test found the package contained methamphetamine.
Five days later, the pair intercepted a similar package, but this time it tested positive for fentanyl.
"Myself and other law enforcement believe (Nathan) Reuer is potentially dealing fentanyl," HSI Special Agent Nicholas Saroff wrote in his Jan. 23 application for a search warrant that was unsealed on Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors agreed Nathan Reuer was involved with drugs and charged him the next day with multiple crimes, court records show. Reuer pleaded not guilty in February after being indicted on four charges of importing fentanyl, heroin and meth from Canada and one charge of possessing and intending to distribute heroin.
Saroff began investigating Reuer after being contacted Jan. 7 by Ryan Gebhard, a detective with the Rapid City Police Department who believed the man was buying drugs on the internet, according to the application. Saroff learned from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about a new trend where people buy drugs from the "dark web" that are shipped from Canada, Great Britain, India and China in small packages that also contain items such as toys, post cards and USB drives.
Saroff and CBD officials then identified seven packages Reuer received that fit the description. The packages, five from China and two from Canada, were officially described as containing toys, a small pendant, a rice cooker and other items.
"This is not the primary means for people in our area to obtain illegal drugs, but I would still consider it to be a common way for some people to obtain them," Taylor Sperle, the Pennington County sheriff's sergeant who heads the multi-agency Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, said when asked how common it is for people to buy drugs on the internet.
International packages must first go through customs before a shipping company can deliver them, Sperle said. He did not specifically explain how law enforcement determines which packages have drugs, but said it's a collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies. He wouldn't comment on how police first learned about Reuer's alleged crimes.
The warrant gave Saroff permission to search Reuer and his home, vehicle and electronic devices. The results of the search are not yet publicly available. Reuer, who is detained at the Pennington County Jail, will go to trial Nov. 19 unless he reaches a plea deal by Nov. 1. His defense lawyer, John Murphy, said he can't comment on the case.