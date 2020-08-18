Court document outlines chaotic car chase ending in car rammings, shooting

A Rapid City man led multiple public safety agencies on a high-speed car chase in December that ended after he rammed into multiple patrol vehicles, fended off a Taser, was hit with pepper spray and a bullet, and crashed into a ditch.
The details of the chaotic chase from the Pine Ridge Reservation to the Hermosa area and dangerous confrontations with tribal, state and federal law enforcement are outlined in the factual basis document signed by Uriah Lafferty.
Lafferty, 34, is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. at the federal courthouse to assaulting a federal officer and possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine. He was originally indicted on five counts of assaulting federal officers and one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of meth between 2014 and 2019.
Lafferty is also expected to plead guilty to making a false statement while trying to purchase a firearm in October 2019.
The assault and drug crimes can each be punished by up to 20 years in prison while the firearm crime carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Prosecutors have agreed to ask the judge to let Lafferty serve the sentences for both cases at the same time.
Lafferty has already agreed to pay $25,893 in restitution, likely for damaging vehicles and property:
- $21,765 to the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety;
- $3,563 to Highway Patrol;
- $564 to a property owner whose gate he drove through.
The chase
What follows is outlined in the factual basis documents that Lafferty signed:
The chase began on Dec. 19, 2019 after OST Officer Jamie Dinkel was dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a gate at a home at the end of Cedar Butte Road off BIA 2.
Dinkel ran the license plate and found the car belonged to a woman. She then approached Lafferty, who said he was waiting for his wife at the home but the gate was locked. Lafferty said he didn’t have his ID with him and gave Dinkel a fake name and birthday.
The officer went back to her patrol vehicle to look up the fake name Lafferty gave her. Lafferty pulled up next to her, discussed the car’s registration and said he may have a probation warrant.
Lafferty did have a warrant at the time, an arrest warrant for the gun crime.
Dinkel told Lafferty to back his car up but he instead fled down the road, turning west on BIA 2. Lafferty did a U-turn to head east and drove around Dinkel, who had positioned her patrol car in an attempt to stop him.
Lafferty reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour, passed multiple vehicles and drove in the wrong lane during the pursuit.
He turned north on BIA 27 and Dinkel and other OST officers received permission to continue the pursuit as it left the reservation and moved into Pennington County. Surrounding agencies — including Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Pennington and Custer County sheriff’s offices — began to assist at this point.
Lafferty drove through Scenic, turned west on Highway 44 and eventually pulled over south of the Cheyenne River. Dinkel drew her gun and told Lafferty to show his hands and exit the vehicle. Lafferty refused to comply and fled after telling Dinkel that she wasn’t allowed to leave the reservation and needed to go back.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Spencer O’Bryan joined the pursuit, which turned south onto Creston Road. Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Hansen and OST Officers Nick Campbell and Slate Evans joined soon after.
Lafferty was driving on the wrong side of Creston Road and nearly lost control several times since he was “driving erratically.”
He continued to Lower Spring Creek Road near Hermosa where he drove through a gate into a rural residential property.
Confrontations
Lafferty made a U-turn but law enforcement was blocking the exit. He crashed into and caused “significant damage” to Campbell and Evans’ vehicles before hitting Hansen’s patrol car and “crashing nearly head on” into Evans’ vehicle again.
Lafferty was now partially boxed in and all four law enforcement officials got out of their vehicles to tell him to exit his car. Lafferty didn’t listen so Hansen used a baton to break his window as Campbell pepper sprayed him. Hansen tried to use his Taser but Lafferty swatted it away before it hit him.
Lafferty kept trying to flee by pushing on the accelerator and attempting to escape from the vehicles surrounding him. He backed up and crashed into Campbell’s vehicle again before moving forward.
As Campbell, Evans, and Hansen ran out of the way to avoid being struck, O’Bryan — who was standing at the rear passenger-side corner of Lafferty’s vehicle — fired his gun four times into the car. One of the bullets hit Lafferty in the right elbow.
Despite suffering from the pepper spray and bullet wound, Lafferty was able to make his way through the patrol vehicles and return to Lower Spring Creek Road. He traveled about half a block before crashing into a ditch.
The officers arrived and again ordered Lafferty out of the car, but he continued to try to flee by shifting between drive and reverse, causing his wheels to spin in the snow.
Law enforcement was eventually about to disable the vehicle and remove Lafferty through the broken window. They couldn’t remove him through the doors, which wouldn’t open due to the damage caused by Lafferty crashing into the officers’ vehicles. Hansen cut his hand and Evans injured his knee during the arrest.
Officers cuffed Lafferty and found a digital scale and bag of powder in his pocket. The substance was later tested and it turned out to be 17.78 grams of meth. Lafferty planned to sell the drug to others.
Lafferty was taken to the hospital for his gun shot wound, the FBI previously told the Journal.
Lafferty’s gun charge relates to him trying to buy a semi-automatic pistol from First National Pawn in Rapid City back in October 2019. Lafferty falsely said he had never been convicted of a felony when he has two previous felony drug convictions, including a 2010 distribution one.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
