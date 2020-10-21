Court records detail dog abuse in Lawrence County case; suspect also faces rape charge

The dogs came from California and some had deformed feet, Mraz said. He said he has vouchers from the Humane Society to fix the dogs but he hasn't had time to bring them in. He said he doesn't bathe them and only six have seen a vet.

Mraz said he feeds the dogs once a day and most have their own bowl. He said the dogs drink "standing water" from a cistern and he gives them water if it's running low. He said he's given the dogs dewormer in the past but didn't do so after some recently got sick.

"I don't know," Mraz said about why he has dogs living in a van. He said there are four dogs in the van plus the puppies, but he didn't know they had died. He said he brings them food and water once a day but hasn't cleaned the vehicle in a while.

Fredo chose to give birth in the bath tub, but Mraz said he hadn't done anything to make sure she and the newborn puppies were OK. He said the puppies in the freezer had been there since last winter or fall because he hasn't had time to bury them. Mraz said two dogs recently fought with a porcupine, but he thought he got all the quills out.

The deputy learned from the Humane Society later that day that Maya had to go to the vet to have the spines removed and an infection treated. He learned the next day that Jack would have to be euthanized due to his medical conditions.