COVID-19 bill permits phone, video hearings in most federal court cases

The federal coronavirus relief bill has given federal judges the authority and funding to conduct most hearings by phone and video.
Roberto Lange, chief judge of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota, cited the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in his March 31 order giving federal judges in South Dakota permission to use this technology in order to avoid in-person hearings.
Lange wrote that video or phone conferencing is allowed for all initial appearances, preliminary and detention hearings, arraignments and waivers of indictments. They’re allowed for pre-trial, probation and supervised release revocation hearings.
The technology can be used for misdemeanor change-of-plea and sentencing hearings. But such felony hearings can only use the technology if a judge finds that proceedings “cannot be further delayed without serious harm to the interests of justice” and if the defendant consents.
This technology is also allowed for all juvenile hearings except for contested transfer hearings (when a judge decides whether a child will be tried as a juvenile or adult), trials and adjudication.
Lange previously signed orders limiting who can enter the courthouse and delaying all trials and grand juries.
The $2 trillion CARES Act includes $1 billion for criminal justice needs, including funds that will be used to buy video and telephone conference equipment for federal judges, according to a March 26 article in the American Bar Association Journal.
In other federal court news, the person with COVID-19 symptoms that prompted a temporarily closure of the federal building in Rapid City has tested negative for the virus.
The building was closed for cleaning last Thursday and Friday after an employee with the U.S. Marshals Service reported feeling sick at work, a spokeswoman said.
“If anyone exhibits symptoms similar to COVID-19, the Facility Security Committee will make the decision to close and request (property owner General Services Administration) clean the building ... out of an abundance of caution," a GSA spokesman previously told the Journal.
The employee who felt sick was tested for COVID-19 and it came back negative, the U.S. Marshals spokeswoman said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.