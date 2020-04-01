COVID-19 bill permits phone, video hearings in most federal court cases

The federal coronavirus relief bill has given federal judges the authority and funding to conduct most hearings by phone and video.

Roberto Lange, chief judge of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota, cited the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in his March 31 order giving federal judges in South Dakota permission to use this technology in order to avoid in-person hearings.

Lange wrote that video or phone conferencing is allowed for all initial appearances, preliminary and detention hearings, arraignments and waivers of indictments. They’re allowed for pre-trial, probation and supervised release revocation hearings.

The technology can be used for misdemeanor change-of-plea and sentencing hearings. But such felony hearings can only use the technology if a judge finds that proceedings “cannot be further delayed without serious harm to the interests of justice” and if the defendant consents.

This technology is also allowed for all juvenile hearings except for contested transfer hearings (when a judge decides whether a child will be tried as a juvenile or adult), trials and adjudication.

