Traffic around Deadwood Avenue was impacted Wednesday afternoon until a crane helped remove a road grader that partially fell off a semi trailer, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
A Rapid City truck driver was heading north on Deadwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he had to use "heavy breaking" to stop at the intersection with Universal Drive as the lights turned yellow, the release says. The sudden stop caused one of the five chains securing the road grader to the trailer to snap, and the front tires of the grader fell off the trailer, striking the the rear of a sedan that was in the turning lane next to the semi.
Then, as the sedan moved forward, it struck a a trailer attached to a pickup that was carrying a steel beam. The pickup was not damaged and no one was injured.
The road grader was lifted by a crane while the trailer underneath it was removed. The grader was driven to a nearby parking lot while the sedan was towed. The street reopened around 6 p.m.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the case with assistance from the Rapid City Police Department. Charges are pending against the truck driver.