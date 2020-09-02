Crime spree suspect indicted on less than half his charges but still faces life in prison

The man accused by the police chief of creating “one of the largest crime scenes in Rapid City’s history” was indicted on less than half of his 16 charges but could still go to prison for the rest of his life.
Billy Robertson, a 33-year-old from Rapid City, was indicted on six of 15 counts, court records show.
A prosecutor previously said in court that Robertson harmed or threatened six victims during a 30-minute crime spree on July 21.
But Robertson was only indicted on charges related to two victims for allegedly attacking and stealing a pickup from a man and using another truck to attack a police officer.
Three of Robertson's felonies typically carry a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison but have been enhanced to a maximum of life in prison due to South Dakota’s habitual offender laws. Robertson has been convicted of seven previous felonies, according to court records.
Five of Robertson’s charges were withdrawn before prosecutors presented them to the grand jury.
Alex Weiss, a prosecutor with the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office, said the office decided not to proceed with those charges at this time but declined to explain why.
The grand jury decided there was only enough evidence to indict Robertson on six of the 10 charges it was presented with. It declined to indict Robertson on charges related to stabbing a man, stealing a pickup at knife point, and threatening others with his knife after breaking into their homes.
Robertson, who had not yet entered pleas on the indictment, recently dismissed his court-appointed lawyer. He then submitted his own motion arguing the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over him due to the now-broken Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, which promised western South Dakota to the Oceti Sakowin.
It’s unclear if Robertson plans to obtain a new lawyer or continue representing himself.
Robertson was indicted on the following charges:
- First-degree burglary for entering a home with the intent to commit a theft. This likely refers to Robertson entering Bradley Tucker’s garage to steal his pickup;
- Grand theft for stealing Tucker’s GMC Sierra;
- Two alternative counts of aggravated assault for using a GMC Sierra pickup as a deadly weapon against Tucker. Alternative counts means Robertson can only be convicted of one of the counts;
- Two alternative counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer for using a truck as a deadly weapon against Rapid City Police Officer Joshua Hoefler.
Hoefler and Tucker — who spoke with the Journal about his injuries and how he tried to stop Robertson from stealing his truck — both testified to the grand jury. Robertson was apprehended by officers after allegedly driving towards Hoefler who shot at him multiple times but did not hit him, according to the Rapid City Police Department.
Prosecutors decided not to present the grand jury with the following charges:
- First-degree robbery for stealing a Ford F-150 pickup from a man he threatened with a knife;
- Two alternative counts of first-degree burglary for entering a home with the intent to commit an assault;
- Two alternative counts of aggravated assault for stabbing a man.
Prosecutors presented the grand jury with these charges but it decided there wasn’t enough evidence to indict:
- Two alternative counts of first-degree burglary for entering a home with the intent to commit an assault;
- Aggravated assault for threatening a minor with a knife;
- Aggravated assault for threatening a woman with a knife.
The woman and minor both testified to the grand jury.
Robertson was convicted of seven burglary, theft, robbery, eluding and drug felonies between 2007-2020, according to court records. The robbery conviction may be related to the time Robertson was charged with first-degree robbery for robbing a casino at gunpoint in 2012, according to Journal archives.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
