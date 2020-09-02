Crime spree suspect indicted on less than half his charges but still faces life in prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man accused by the police chief of creating “one of the largest crime scenes in Rapid City’s history” was indicted on less than half of his 16 charges but could still go to prison for the rest of his life.

Billy Robertson, a 33-year-old from Rapid City, was indicted on six of 15 counts, court records show.

A prosecutor previously said in court that Robertson harmed or threatened six victims during a 30-minute crime spree on July 21.

But Robertson was only indicted on charges related to two victims for allegedly attacking and stealing a pickup from a man and using another truck to attack a police officer.

Three of Robertson's felonies typically carry a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison but have been enhanced to a maximum of life in prison due to South Dakota’s habitual offender laws. Robertson has been convicted of seven previous felonies, according to court records.