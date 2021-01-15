Custer County Commission to reconsider gun ordinance after judges say they won't visit court

The Custer County Commission will reconsider its ordinance allowing guns in the county courthouse/administrative building after the South Dakota Supreme Court approved an order saying judges won’t physically appear at the courtroom due to safety concerns.
We’re going to “decide if it’s worthy continuing” the ordinance, Commission Chairman Jim Lintz said Friday. “I requested to relook at this when the decision came down and I wanted to have some facts for (the commissioners) to look at. I wanted them to know what exactly the extra cost would be, or an approximate. I thought that was important for them to make their decision.”
Lintz said he hopes to provide the commission with an estimate of how much it will cost the county to hold some hearings and all trials in Pennington County — practices that will be required if the ordinance stays on the books.
The ordinance allows guns in the county Courthouse/administration building but not in the courtroom, which holds hearings about once a week. Some hearings will continue to be held in that courtroom with judges appearing remotely through video or audio feeds, which cost money to set up, said Custer County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelley.
However, all trials and any hearing that involves testimony or physical evidence will have to take place at the Pennington County Courthouse since it's difficult to handle those remotely, Kelley said. Local trials are currently delayed through Feb. 28 due to COVID-19, according to a December judicial order.
Although the cost is unclear, taxpayers will have to pay the gas mileage of jurors, jailed defendants, lawyers, witnesses, deputies and others making the approximately 80-mile round trip between Custer and Rapid City. As many as 140 people can be called for jury selection, Kelley said.
On Thursday, newly sworn-in Chief Justice Steven Jensen approved the order from Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Circuit which oversees Custer, Pennington, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.
"Due to the action by the Custer County Commission in adopting ordinance 2020-18, which allows for firearms to be carried in the courthouse, the Custer County Courthouse is currently unsuitable and insufficient due to safety concerns," Pfeifle wrote in his December order, which was unanimously supported by all 7th Circuit judges.
Custer County Commissioner Craig Hindle said Friday that he believes the ordinance makes the courthouse safer.
“I’m very curious as to why they think it’s unsafe. Maybe they’re against the Second Amendment,” he said of the judges.
“If somebody’s wanting to come into the building to do harm, all they have to do is step in the door and start shooting. A metal detector is not going to stop a bullet,” he said, adding that armed civilians could stop a shooter.
“We keep hearing there’s going to be an expense to the taxpayers to our budget but nobody has come to us with any numbers at all,” Hindle added.
Hindle said he will reconsider the ordinance if he sees that evidence.
There’s been “overwhelming” community support for the gun ordinance, but “I don’t want to cost the taxpayers extra dollars,” he said.
Security concerns
Jensen signed the order a day after delivering his State of the Judiciary message, which included an entire section on courthouse security.
“One need only read or listen to the news to understand the important of security for the courts,” he said. “Many of our judges and court staff work with limited security available to them, particularly in civil cases. Unfortunately, civil cases, such as those involving domestic relations, are often some of the most emotionally charged cases that our judges here,”
“I would venture that if you spoke to a judge or member of our court staff who works with the public, they would all have at least one story about a significant incident that caused concern for their own safety or the safety of another while working,” Jensen continued.
Jensen noted that only six of 66 counties have full-time court security. Some courthouses only have security when court is in session while others only have security if the judge requests it.
The judicial system is developing a statewide court security plan and is asking for funds to hire a court security coordinator, the justice wrote.
State law 22-14-28 says county commissions can override another law that makes it illegal to bring guns into courthouses.
The Custer County Commission voted 3-1 in November to allow county workers and the public to carry guns in the building but not within the courtroom. The ordinance went into effect on Dec. 2
Immediately after entering the building visitors go through a COVID-19 screening checkpoint. Behind the checkpoint and down a short hallway is the one courtroom that’s open about once a week. Deputies run a metal detector stationed in front of the courtroom when court is in session.
Supporters of the ordinance say it's backed up by the Second Amendment and that armed individuals can protect the courthouse. Opponents say the safer move would be to ban firearms and place a deputy and metal detector at the front door of the courthouse, not just in front of the courtroom when court is in session. Opponents also cite the fact that tensions can run high during court hearings.
The commission adopted the ordinance after meeting with Pfeifle and Judge Matt Brown who expressed their opposition and warnings from Kelley that allowing guns in the courthouse is a safety risk, legal liability and financial burden.
Kelley previously told the Journal that the county's insurance company said it will not cover legal costs if a county employee is sued or criminally charged for purposely or accidentally firing their weapon in the courthouse.
That’s not correct, the insurance company only said it may not cover these costs, Commissioner Mark Hartman said during a meeting.
Kelley said she supports the Second Amendment but does not believe civilians should carry guns inside courthouses.
"In a courthouse, obviously, you have situations where people can become emotionally triggered” whether it's about a criminal case or a financial issue, she said.
The commission will reconsider the gun ordinance at 8 a.m. on Jan. 27.
