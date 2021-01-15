Custer County Commission to reconsider gun ordinance after judges say they won't visit court

The Custer County Commission will reconsider its ordinance allowing guns in the county courthouse/administrative building after the South Dakota Supreme Court approved an order saying judges won’t physically appear at the courtroom due to safety concerns.

We’re going to “decide if it’s worthy continuing” the ordinance, Commission Chairman Jim Lintz said Friday. “I requested to relook at this when the decision came down and I wanted to have some facts for (the commissioners) to look at. I wanted them to know what exactly the extra cost would be, or an approximate. I thought that was important for them to make their decision.”

Lintz said he hopes to provide the commission with an estimate of how much it will cost the county to hold some hearings and all trials in Pennington County — practices that will be required if the ordinance stays on the books.

The ordinance allows guns in the county Courthouse/administration building but not in the courtroom, which holds hearings about once a week. Some hearings will continue to be held in that courtroom with judges appearing remotely through video or audio feeds, which cost money to set up, said Custer County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelley.