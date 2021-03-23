Custer County deputy shooting ruled justified

Investigators found that Frasier’s handgun had one live round in the chamber, seven rounds in the magazine and the safety mechanism was in the fire position.

The deputy said he shot Frasier because he was afraid for his life and the life of the woman and children. “I need to shoot him or I’m going to die,” he remembers thinking when Frasier raised the gun at him.

The woman said in an interview she returned home around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 and could tell Frasier had been drinking. He began to argue with her and spit his tobacco chew on her.

They ended up in the boy’s bedroom where Frasier yelled at her and her children. She said Frasier slapped her in the face, ripping her nose ring out. She then heard Frasier open the gun safe in another room.

Frasier returned to the room where he pointed a hunting rifle at her and threatened to kill her. The woman said Frasier put the barrel of the rifle in his mouth and later tried to strangle her.

Frasier became angry and broke the rifle by swinging it like a baseball bat against the boy’s dresser, the woman said. He then retrieved a pistol and pointed it at her from abut six feet away before putting it in his mouth and aiming it at his head.