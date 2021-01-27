Custer County rescinds ordinance to allow guns in courthouse

The Custer County Commission unanimously voted Wednesday to rescind an ordinance allowing guns in the courthouse/administration building but plans to revisit the issue in six months.
“There's so much more involved in this than expense” to the taxpayers, said Chairman Jim Lintz. “We’re affecting the livelihoods of our public employees for a statement," he told the standing-room only crowd.
The ordinance is being rescinded, but “it’s not going to go away,” said Councilman Craig Hindle.
The commission voted 3-1 in November to allow civilians to carry guns into the county courthouse/administration building but not into its one courtroom. The first-floor courtroom is guarded by a deputy who is stationed at a metal detector when court is in session about once a week.
The ordinance went into effect Dec. 2. Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Circuit, responded by distributing a proposed order that day that said judges won’t attend hearings in Custer County due to gun safety concerns. The 7th Circuit oversees Custer, Pennington, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.
Hearings will be overseen by judges appearing remotely through audio or video feeds or take place at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City, the order said. All trials will be comprised of Custer County jurors but take place in Rapid City.
The proposed order was supported by all 12 judges within the 7th Circuit and went into effect after it was approved Jan. 14 by all five justices of the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Judges speak
Citizens carrying guns in courthouses is “not the right answer for courthouse security,” Pfeifle said at the meeting.
He said judges would all prefer to appear in person but felt the order was needed for safety reasons.
We didn’t want to “make this a public spectacle” and “I’m a little disappointed” in how that turned out, Pfeifle said.
He said council members gave inaccurate statements to media outlets but did not provide any examples.
“If the true answer is that this (ordinance is about) a safety issue ... rather than a political position being taken, then I believe there are a number of different options that are available in terms of a safety review," the judge said.
Pfeifle said the new Supreme Court chief justice has formed a courthouse security committee and he could connect the commission with experts on the issue.
Judge Matt Brown, who lives in Custer and used to work as a prosecutor there, stressed his love for his community but said he was sad to see how divisive this issue has become.
“This issue has drawn divisions that I haven't seen frankly, probably in a long time. And a lot of those divisions that I've heard have become quite personal, and I find that to be unfortunate,” he said.
Brown said he’s been assigned to handle all Custer County cases in 2021 and would prefer to travel the seven miles to the local courthouse than drive to Rapid City.
Judges' fault
The judges think they are unsafe since guns are allowed in the hallway between the building entrance and the door to the courtroom, said Custer County resident Patrick Baumann.
The ordinance “is one small protection of our freedom that's being eroded daily. The Second Amendment is being eroded daily,” he said.
“In terms of who's really causing this issue, it's the judges,” said resident Keith Glove. “They've decided that what we the people have provided to them as a safe place is not adequate for their hypothetical situations.”
“It’s like extortion, he said. “They're going to force you through monetary means to do something they don't feel is good enough that we the people are paying for and providing for them.”
“They are the ones choosing to place these burdens on you,” Glover told the commission.
Mark Hartman, the commissioner who introduced the ordinance, said there’s been a lot of talk about costs to the county but no formal study. He also said there’s been no discussion about savings. Most jailed defendants from Custer County are detained at the Pennington County Jail so the county will save money by not having to transport them for hearings in Custer, he said.
Hartman said he would support a compromise that lets citizens carry guns within the courthouse on all days except when court is in session. Pfeifle said he would not be OK with that.
Costs
State’s Attorney Tracy Kelley listed reasons why the ordinance would be a “huge inconvenience:"
- The county will need to pay for mileage and food for grand jurors and trial jurors;
- Transporting nearly 100 people for jury selection during felony trials will cost up to $3,500 in mileage;
- Transportation for jurors will cost about $600 each day;
- The county will need to pay to use Pennington County’s courtrooms;
- Law enforcement, witnesses and victims will have to travel to Rapid City to testify, taking them away from work;
- Custer County deputies might need to provide security if Pennington County deputies can’t;
- Victims may not be able to attend hearings in Rapid City;
- Trials will fall behind Pennington County’s docket and may not be heard for two or three years, which is a speedy trial issue and not fair to the victim or defendant. The county will have to spend more money for public defenders.
Kelley said she’s already getting calls from potential jurors who say they don’t feel comfortable going to a courthouse where guns are allowed and can’t take the time to drive to Rapid City each day. She noted that people called for jury duty can be censured or jailed if they don’t show up.
“Do I send the sheriff out to arrest those people that don't want to serve under these types of circumstances?” she asked. “That’s a tough thing because we need those jurors, that's a critical part of our system. Do I penalize them for that?"
Sheriff Marty Mechaley said making deputies testify or provide security in Rapid City will extend already long shifts.
“It moves our courtroom from 40 feet away to 40 miles away” from our office, he said.
“I thought I was as far right as they come but after hearing comments today, I’m not so sure as I speak as a moderate for the first time in my life,” said Custer County resident Romeo Barrera. “Pick and chose your battles” when it comes to guns, he told the commission.
Barrera said banning guns in courthouses in common sense, just like it’s smart to ban them in bars.
“In a courtroom setting you have people under duress. There's heightened emotions, their judgment is affected just like alcohol,” he said. “You've really got to take the venue into consideration, you can't just do a blanket Second Amendment or not.”
Barrera said his wife works for the Custer County court system and will quit if she has to commute to Rapid City and believes one of her co-workers will too.
“We’re here to fiscally look over the county” but the commission didn’t investigate the financial ramifications of this ordinance, said newly elected Commissioner Travis Bies.
“The research should have been done ahead of time, not reactive, and that's what you guys did,” said Bies, who introduced the motion to rescind and revisit the ordinance.
The commission will revisit the issue of guns in the courthouse during its July 23 meeting.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.