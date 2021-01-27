Custer County rescinds ordinance to allow guns in courthouse

Kelley said she’s already getting calls from potential jurors who say they don’t feel comfortable going to a courthouse where guns are allowed and can’t take the time to drive to Rapid City each day. She noted that people called for jury duty can be censured or jailed if they don’t show up.

“Do I send the sheriff out to arrest those people that don't want to serve under these types of circumstances?” she asked. “That’s a tough thing because we need those jurors, that's a critical part of our system. Do I penalize them for that?"

Sheriff Marty Mechaley said making deputies testify or provide security in Rapid City will extend already long shifts.

“It moves our courtroom from 40 feet away to 40 miles away” from our office, he said.

“I thought I was as far right as they come but after hearing comments today, I’m not so sure as I speak as a moderate for the first time in my life,” said Custer County resident Romeo Barrera. “Pick and chose your battles” when it comes to guns, he told the commission.

Barrera said banning guns in courthouses in common sense, just like it’s smart to ban them in bars.