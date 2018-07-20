A man accused of running over a wakeboarder while boating drunk on Angostura Reservoir three years ago pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Cory Schmitz, 41, of Custer City, pleaded guilty to simple assault for recklessly injuring 31-year-old Mike Lemley in August 2015. Investigators said Lemley, of Rapid City, suffered head trauma and several lacerations to his upper back and shoulders after Schmitz’s speedboat hit him.
Schmitz said he didn’t see anyone in the water and didn’t realize Lemley’s wife was waving at him from another boat as a warning. Schmitz was initially charged with boating under the influence and aggravated assault.
In a four-day trial in October, a Fall River County jury found him guilty of drunken boating but couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the assault charge. He had been scheduled for a retrial this week.
After accepting Schmitz’s guilty plea on Wednesday, 7th Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle sentenced Schmitz to 90 days in county jail on each offense, to be served at the same time.
Schmitz was approved to join the jail’s work release program, which keeps track of participants through electronic monitoring, said defense attorney Randy Connelly. This would allow Schmitz, a landscaper, to keep running four companies that employ up to 20 people, Connelly added.
Schmitz also has entered into an out-of-court settlement with Lemley on his civil claim for damages, Connelly said. Schmitz’s insurance on the speedboat apparently agreed to pay Lemley $1.1 million, which would compensate him for such costs as medical bills and loss of income.
Lemley couldn't immediately be reached for comment.