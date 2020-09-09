DCI investigating allegation that priest abused child in Faith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an allegation that a Rapid City-based priest sexually abused a child in Faith in the early 1980s, according to the Meade County State’s Attorney.

States’s Attorney Michele Bordewyk said the Diocese of Rapid City contacted her office about the allegation against Father Michel Mulloy when he was working in Faith. She said she referred the case to DCI, which is under the Office of the Attorney General.

Bordewyk said her office would handle the prosecution if DCI discovered evidence of a crime within the statute of limitations.

Bishop Peter Muhich said he referred the allegation to the Office of the Attorney General. That office confirmed it received the allegation but would not comment on whether DCI opened an investigation.

Matthew Schackow, chief of the Faith Police Department, said he was also alerted about the accusation but DCI will be handling most of the investigation.

Muhich declined an in-person or phone interview but answered some questions by email. He said while Mulloy resigned as Bishop-elect of Duluth, he remains a priest with the Diocese of Rapid City. Mulloy is not allowed to present himself as a priest or engage in priestly duties during the investigation.