First, it was the smell. Then, it was dead animals — 36 of them — that led animal control officers to shut down an unopened pet shop and seize 90 other animals, many in poor condition.
Marinda Parks, owner of Pitter Patter Pet Store that was previously located in the Rushmore Mall, could face as many as 205 counts for violating local ordinances, which may mean jail time and significant fines.
"We had to put masks on," Kelsey Harty, an officer with Animal Services and Enforcement, said of the investigation executed after a judge signed a search warrant. Harty and Rapid City police participated in the four-hour early-morning raid Aug. 16 at 2415 Mount Rushmore Road where Parks was planning to open a new store.
An anonymous complaint was received on the evening of Aug. 15. The next morning, after being issued the search warrant, investigators found signs of animal abuse and began gathering dogs, cats, fish, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, spiders and a chinchilla.
Harty described a disturbing scene.
"There was material laying around that was not safe for the animals," she said. "The cages were extremely dirty. Lots of feces and urine and many of the animals did not have food or water. The smell was the pretty big thing."
Parks and the building owner, who provided officers with a key to the store, were present during the seizure, according to police. A police officer accompanying animal control officers wrote that he "noted the intense smell of urine and feces inside the building."
Harty described the impounding as "very tedious," saying each animal was inventoried and is receiving care.
"None of the animals have died in our care," she added.
Charges under the municipal animal protection code have yet to be filed. City spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said they may include up to 102 counts for inhumane treatment, 102 counts for violating the city's ordinance on care and treatment of animals, and one count for violating a city ordinance titled, "maintenance of places where (animals are) kept."
Each count carries a potential penalty of $122.50 and/or 30 days in county jail.
Shoemaker said the pet store had not yet taken the necessary steps to open a business in Rapid City.
"The city had not been approached for any licensing or other opportunity of a kennel or pet store or anything," he said.
The animals are being cared for at either Reptile Gardens or the Humane Society of the Black Hills. On Thursday afternoon, dogs were being walked, ferrets were sleeping, and a chinchilla was relaxing in a roomy cage at the Humane Society in Rapid City.
Harty said the Humane Society would appreciate the public's assistance and donations to help care for the sudden influx of animals that need extra attention.
"We're pretty full right now," she said. "Our staff has been handling the baths and stuff like that, but we definitely need small animal bedding, hamster food and chinchilla food."