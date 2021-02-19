Death penalty being weighed for NYC man accused of three Rapid City murders

Vargo said he will invite defense lawyer Timothy Rensch to submit mitigating factors, which can include the defendant’s age, childhood experience, mental health and any developmental disorders.

Rensch did not immediately return a message from the Journal.

Vargo said prosecutors will ask the victims’ families about their opinion, but ultimately the decision will be up to prosecutors.

The families have “a seat at the table,” he said.

If the prosecution pursues the death penalty and Absolu pleads guilty, a judge would decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison. If he's convicted at a trial, he can only be sentenced to death if the jury unanimously agrees. A judge or jury must find at least one aggravating circumstance to impose the death penalty.

South Dakota only has one person, Briley Piper, on death row. Piper and two others burglarized, kidnapped, tortured and murdered Chester Allan Poage, 19, at his Spearfish home and in Higgins Gulch in 2000.