Death penalty decision delayed for NYC man accused of three Rapid City murders

Gusinsky gave Rensch a 90-day extension to wrap up that process by June 29.

Prosecutor Stacy Wickre told the families and Journal after the hearing that the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office is waiting to make a decision on the death penalty after meeting with Rensch.

We don’t want a further delay “for everybody’s sake,” she said.

Rensch, who appeared in court with his client through a video feed from the jail, did not immediately return a message from the Journal.

Prosecutors must find at least one aggravating circumstance to seek the death penalty. That punishment would only be carried out if Absolu is convicted and a judge or jury also finds at least one aggravating circumstance and then unanimously votes for the death penalty.

Aggravating factors include murders-for-hire, murders of first responders and criminal justice workers, murders that involve “torture, depravity of the mind or an aggravated battery,” and those committed while distributing hard drugs.

Mitigating factors include the defendant’s age, childhood experience, mental health and developmental disorders.