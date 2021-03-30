Death penalty decision delayed for NYC man accused of three Rapid City murders

A defense lawyer was granted a 90-day extension to investigate for mitigating circumstances and meet with prosecutors before they decide whether to seek the death penalty against a New York City man accused of murdering three people in Rapid City in August.
Timothy Rensch made the request Tuesday morning during a status hearing for his client Arnson Absolu.
Absolu, 36, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of premeditated first-degree murder, crimes punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole.
He’s accused of murdering Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser.
About 25 family members of the three victims attended the hearing at the Pennington County Court on Tuesday, which Judge Robert Gusinsky previously said was the 60-day deadline for prosecutors to notify Rensch of their decision.
However, Rensch said needs more time to conduct a mitigation investigation and present his findings to prosecutors. He said he plans to request permission to hire an expert to help him with the investigation.
Gusinsky gave Rensch a 90-day extension to wrap up that process by June 29.
Prosecutor Stacy Wickre told the families and Journal after the hearing that the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office is waiting to make a decision on the death penalty after meeting with Rensch.
We don’t want a further delay “for everybody’s sake,” she said.
Rensch, who appeared in court with his client through a video feed from the jail, did not immediately return a message from the Journal.
Prosecutors must find at least one aggravating circumstance to seek the death penalty. That punishment would only be carried out if Absolu is convicted and a judge or jury also finds at least one aggravating circumstance and then unanimously votes for the death penalty.
Aggravating factors include murders-for-hire, murders of first responders and criminal justice workers, murders that involve “torture, depravity of the mind or an aggravated battery,” and those committed while distributing hard drugs.
Mitigating factors include the defendant’s age, childhood experience, mental health and developmental disorders.
South Dakota only has one person, Briley Piper, on death row. Piper and two others burglarized, kidnapped, tortured and murdered Chester Allan Poage, 19, at his Spearfish home and in Higgins Gulch in 2000.
Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, and Custer, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car in the Thomson Park parking lot on Aug. 24.
Absolu is accused of fleeing to New York City after the killings. He was arrested Sept. 4 in the Bronx after being charged with the double murder.
Police then learned that Zaiser, a 22-year-old from Rapid City who may have witnessed or had information about the double homicide, was missing. He was found dead in a forested area north of Sheridan Lake on Sept. 24. Police believed Absolu brought him there after killing him on Aug. 24 or 25 in Rapid City but have not disclosed his cause of death.
Absolu was indicted for all three deaths on Jan. 6 and arrived in Rapid City on Jan. 19 after contesting his extradition in a Bronx court.
Absolu, who is being detained in jail without the chance to post a bond, is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. on June 29.
