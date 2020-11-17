Defendant admits to blindly firing into Pine Ridge home, killing man

A defendant is set to plead guilty to second-degree murder after admitting to killing a man by blindly firing seven rounds into a Pine Ridge Home with six adults and an infant.
Ricky Bagola, 34, is scheduled to plead guilty to the Jan. 3 murder of Casey “Case” Long Weston at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the federal court in Rapid City.
“Bagola knew at the time of the shooting that it was occupied by individuals and that discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was an unlawful and reckless act,” according to the factual basis document he signed.
The shooting was connected to an argument over a drug deal that Bagola didn’t appear to be involved in before he decided to go with his girlfriend to confront a seller who lives with Weston. Weston appears to have played no role in the drug deal or ensuing argument.
The factual basis document matches what Weston’s mother told the Journal in January: “He was there at the wrong time.”
Bagola was charged March 12, more than three months after the killing. He was indicted in June and reached a plea deal in October.
Second-degree murder can be punished by up to life in prison, but prosecutors will request a maximum sentence of 25 years for Bagola, his plea deal says. A charge of firing a gun while committing a violent crime is expected to be dismissed.
Keshia Hayes is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Bagola, her boyfriend, evade prosecution. She's also charged with making a false statement for allegedly telling an FBI agent on Jan. 21 that she didn’t know whether Bagola had a gun with him on Jan. 3 when she really knew that he did and used it to shoot into the house.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty to her charges. She is living in the community while Bagola is detained pre-trial at the Pennington County Jail.
What follows is from the factual basis document signed by Bagola:
Dani Jo Brown purchased methamphetamine for Hayes, her cousin, the evening of Jan. 2 from Michael Lebeau. Hayes didn’t think Lebeau provided enough of the drug for the amount she paid so she, Brown and Bagola drove to Lebeau’s home around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Hayes drove a pickup while Bagola sat in the front passenger seat with a .22 caliber firearm on the floorboard beneath his feet.
The group arrived at Lebeau’s home and Weston let Brown and Hayes inside. Brown, Hayes and Lebeau began to argue so Hayes and Lebeau went back to the pickup. Hayes told Bagola that Lebeau wasn’t going to provide any extra meth.
Bagola then took the firearm from the floorboard, left the truck and knocked on the door and windows of the home. He fired seven rounds after realizing no one was going to open the door. Two of the rounds, one fatal, hit Weston. The fatal bullet pierced Weston’s lung and aorta — the body’s largest vessel and the vessel that connects the heart to the circulatory system.
Others inside the house called 911 but Weston died by the time medics arrived. Bagola went back to the pickup and yelled at Hayes to “go.” The trio returned to Hayes’ home instead of calling 911. Bagola disposed of the firearm and has not told law enforcement where it is.
Weston, 30, is survived by his parents, four brothers and three young children. He was a respectful and friendly person who enjoyed horseback riding, sun dancing, and going to sweat lodges and other Lakota ceremonies, according to his mother Shannon Long.
