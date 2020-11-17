Defendant admits to blindly firing into Pine Ridge home, killing man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keshia Hayes is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Bagola, her boyfriend, evade prosecution. She's also charged with making a false statement for allegedly telling an FBI agent on Jan. 21 that she didn’t know whether Bagola had a gun with him on Jan. 3 when she really knew that he did and used it to shoot into the house.

Hayes has pleaded not guilty to her charges. She is living in the community while Bagola is detained pre-trial at the Pennington County Jail.

What follows is from the factual basis document signed by Bagola:

Dani Jo Brown purchased methamphetamine for Hayes, her cousin, the evening of Jan. 2 from Michael Lebeau. Hayes didn’t think Lebeau provided enough of the drug for the amount she paid so she, Brown and Bagola drove to Lebeau’s home around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Hayes drove a pickup while Bagola sat in the front passenger seat with a .22 caliber firearm on the floorboard beneath his feet.

The group arrived at Lebeau’s home and Weston let Brown and Hayes inside. Brown, Hayes and Lebeau began to argue so Hayes and Lebeau went back to the pickup. Hayes told Bagola that Lebeau wasn’t going to provide any extra meth.